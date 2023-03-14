North Carolina woman shot twice before crashing car, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman crashed her car Monday after being shot twice in Statesville, according to police .

The incident happened at about noon on the 1000 block of North Center Street near Interstate 40. Officers called to investigate reports of shots fired found a 32-year-old woman on the side of the roadway with gunshot wounds to her arm and torso.

She was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where officials said she was in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the woman had just left her home when she was hit by gunshots fired from behind her car by an unknown suspect. As she continued onto the road, she hit another vehicle traveling northbound.

Authorities called the shooting an isolated incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

