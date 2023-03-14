Open in App
Statesville, NC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman shot twice before crashing car, police say

By Connor Lomis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVthU_0lIJUqPB00

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman crashed her car Monday after being shot twice in Statesville, according to police .

The incident happened at about noon on the 1000 block of North Center Street near Interstate 40. Officers called to investigate reports of shots fired found a 32-year-old woman on the side of the roadway with gunshot wounds to her arm and torso.

Police search for alleged bank robbery suspect in Caldwell County

She was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where officials said she was in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the woman had just left her home when she was hit by gunshots fired from behind her car by an unknown suspect. As she continued onto the road, she hit another vehicle traveling northbound.

Authorities called the shooting an isolated incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
3 jailed in killing of North Carolina woman reported missing in February
Monroe, NC4 hours ago
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Woman charged in crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver arrested after crash in east Charlotte kills well-known chef
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Matthews police make arrest in arcade shooting
Matthews, NC2 days ago
Man found dead in south Charlotte apartment
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Vigil held for Statesville student killed in shooting
Statesville, NC2 days ago
CMPD Continues To Search For Suspects One Week After Murder Of McDonald’s Manager
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Man shot in Salisbury bowling alley parking lot, police say
Salisbury, NC4 days ago
Man killed after crashing into building in Archdale, police say
Archdale, NC5 days ago
Winston-Salem man in serious condition after being shot at intersection of Cassell Street, Champlain Street, police say
Winston-salem, NC5 days ago
2 North Carolina schools go remote after shooting leaves 1 student dead, 1 critically injured
Statesville, NC4 days ago
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Statesville, NC5 days ago
Only on 9: Mom says baby burned by bathwater at women’s shelter in north Charlotte
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
Gastonia woman charged in illegal speakeasy operation
Gastonia, NC5 days ago
'He got shot in the head': Aunt of victim in Statesville shooting describes what happened
Statesville, NC5 days ago
Remains Found In Burned Home In Lincoln County
Stroud, OK5 days ago
Parents say shooting that claimed life of Iredell County student ‘scares me’
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Exclusive: Private security officers bust teen car thieves
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
North Carolina deputy given Narcan after ‘white crystal substance’ blown into face
Drexel, NC7 days ago
Several lanes closed on I-77 following serious crash
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Detectives search for suspect who robbed Lenoir bank
Lenoir, NC7 days ago
Concord police: Missing mother located
Concord, NC6 days ago
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush’, family says
Statesville, NC5 days ago
Loaded gun found at Monroe HS after photo posted on social media, district says
Monroe, NC5 days ago
Feds seek seizure of 2 homes owned by NC woman accused of healthcare fraud
Charlotte, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy