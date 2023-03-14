Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Air Jordans Break Auction Market Record for Sneakers With $2/4 Million Offer

Sotheby’s is celebrating the 21st century’s “Jordan Year,” a reference to Michael Jordan ’s jersey number, with a new auction of items from the NBA player’s “The Last Dance” season. The collection, which will be open for bidding on April 3, will include a pair of Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s.

The historic sneakers are considered the most valuable sneakers to ever appear at an auction, being offered with an estimate of $2/4 million. The game-worn shoes are the only pair from the 1998 NBA Finals to have been authenticated by The MeiGray Group to appear at auction.

The Jordan 13s are poised to eclipse the current auction record for a pair of sneakers, established at Sotheby’s in 2021 when Michael Jordan’s Regular Season Game Worn Nike Air Ships sold for $1.472 million.

Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, Brahm Wachter, says, “Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time and time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market. However, items from his ‘Last Dance’ season are of a greater scale and magnitude, as seen with our record-breaking sale of his Game 1 jersey in 2022.” He went on to say, “Worn in his final year with the Bulls, the iconic Air Jordans coming to auction this April will be sure to excite the collector community and sports fans in this most important Jordan Year.”

The importance of the Air Jordan 13s during Michael Jordan’s final season can’t be described. Across 82 games, Jordan closed his 1997-98 season with a stellar record averaging over 25 points, 3.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds. The legendary Chicago Bull famous victory lap has been deemed “The Last Dance” given he won his sixth NBA championship, played in his 12th All-Star games and won his fifth MVP award.



Notably, a one-of-one red Varsity Jacket from the recent limited edition capsule collection between Off-White and the Chicago Bulls will be auctioned as well. Estimated at $20/30,000, the collaboration launched last month as a way to honor the late and great Virgil Abloh . Between his immense passion for basketball and his hometown, it was only right that the brand joins forces with the legendary Chicago Bulls.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 5, the collection will be offered in a single-lot online sale, kicking off the “Vitoriam” sales series, which will take place in two parts as a part of an online auction series. The auctions will be open for bidding from April 3- 11, with a public exhibition at Sotheby’s New York galleries.

