Sen. David Tomassoni Bridge of Peace memorial moving forward

CHISHOLM—The Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial, being built in honor of the late senator’s 30 years of work in the region, is moving forward, with the memorial arch and recreational plaza scheduled to be built on the causeway across Longyear Lake in Chisholm this summer.

To date, $293,750 has been raised for the project, which is budgeted at approximately $450,000.

Early surveying and soil boring, provided pro-bono by Benchmark Engineering and Northeast Technical Services (NTS), respectively, caused the site of the memorial to be moved away from the middle of the causeway and instead to the west end of the causeway closer to downtown Chisholm.

“The soils identified in the middle of the causeway did not have enough solid ground to develop the foundations needed for a project of this size,” said Katie Hildenbrand, with Architectural Resources Inc. (ARI).

“In-kind contributions of pro-bono work for the project will be important to bringing the project budget down,” said Shelley Valentini, memorial volunteer. “We are happy to report that, in addition to Benchmark Engineering and NTS performing in-kind services, ARI is providing design services, and Radotich Inc. has offered to provide a crane and labor to place the arch.”

Fundraising, with all proceeds benefiting the memorial, continues. Tom & Jerry’s Bar in Chisholm will host a raffle drawing at 8 p.m. June 22. First place is a Benelli Montefeltro 20-gauge shotgun with a laser engraved wood stock; second will be a Benelli Nova 12-inch gauge pump-action shotgun; and third is $500 cash. Tickets are $20 each and will be on sale in Chisholm at Tom & Jerry’s, Valentini’s Supper Club, and Keyboard Liquor; at Nick’s Corner Bar in Hibbing, Poppers Bar in Virginia, and Margie’s Roosevelt in Eveleth.

“On behalf of the Tomassoni family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the way the region is embracing this memorial,” said Dante Tomassoni, the senator’s son. “Dad was proud to represent this region, and he would be so honored.”

Cash sponsors to date at the Platinum Level ($50,000-plus) are: Great River Energy, U.S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations.

Gold Level Donors ($20,000-$49,999): Minnesota Power Foundation, St. Louis County, Essentia Health.

Silver Level Donors ($5,000-$19,999): Al and Erika Hodnik, Laborers’ District Council of Minnesota and North Dakota, Minnesota Twins, Polymet Mining, Twin Metals Minnesota, Lake Country Power, Park State Bank, Minnesota Wild, Owens Family Charitable Foundation, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball, Minnesota United Soccer Club, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis and Lake County Regional Rail Authority.

Bronze Level Donors ($1,000-$4,999): AFSCME Council 65 AFL-CIO, Rita Costanzi Charter, First National Bank of Gilbert, Pete and Karen Hydukovich, Iron Ore Alliance, Minnesota Industries, Jim and Carrie Madich, Mary Jo, Richard and Tommy Newbauer, Marshall Roth Pearlman, Security State Bank, Dick, Jane, Annie and Brian Tomassoni, John, Nancy, Katie and Ellie Tomassoni, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Patrick and Shelley Valentini, Nello and Dionilla Valentini Family.

Another $14,000 has been contributed from donors giving $999 or less.

Contributions can be sent to Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 S.W. Third Ave., Chisholm MN 55719, with the designation: “Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial.” For more information, contact Shelley Valentini at: 218-966-1998.