NSDAR: Honoring local organization with community service award

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Champoeg Chapter recently bestowed their Community Service Award to the organization Quilts for Cops, located in Newberg, Oregon.

The DAR Community Service Award is given out to an individual or an organization that preform voluntary work at a local level and exemplifies the very best with their good work for others.

Quilts for Cops, which is a nonprofit organization founded in 2016, is very deserving of this award.

This group of quilters initially started out by making quilts to comfort officers that were injured in the line of duty, but they now include first responders, firefighters, EMT and even K-9.

These quilted works of art offer more than just a warm blanket, it lets an injured first responder know that there are people out there that care about their well-being.

They receive and fulfill requests from all over the country now. Running on volunteer power and donations, the group mailed out 790 quilts in 2022.

For more information, visit quiltsforcops.com.

The Champoeg Chapter NSDAR salutes Quilts for Cops for their outstanding service to our local and national community of first responders.

The Champoeg Chapter, NSDAR invites all women 18 years or older who are interested in membership and who have a Revolutionary War Patriot in their lineage to contact us at Champoegdar@gmail.com.

DAR is a national nonprofit, non-political service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.