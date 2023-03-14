Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

From 60s to snow in Denver? Here’s what we know

By Dara Bitler,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeYVG_0lIJM0Ay00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It is March in Colorado and the weather is going to be like a roller coaster ride.

The Pinpoint Weather team says that highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s in Denver. Then on Thursday, highs will drop into the 30s.

How much snow could Denver see in March?

Could it snow?

Meteorologist Travis Michels said light rain is possible after sunset on Wednesday. The rain will change over to snow on Thursday morning and last through the late morning.

Michels said that because of the warm temperatures and initial rain, the impact of the storm looks to be minimal for the Denver metro area.

Interactive Radar: Track the weather where you live

However, 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation is possible for Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQGEW_0lIJM0Ay00
Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 16.

As the storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather team will update the forecast with the newest data. Be sure to download the Pinpoint Weather App . It has special features that include:

  • Interactive Radar: Zoom in to any location
  • Pinpoint Weather forecast: Independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate
  • Customized alert settings: Choose the severe weather alerts and locations that matter to you
  • Hour-by-Hour: Plan your day and see the hourly forecast for any location
  • Videos from the Pinpoint Weather team
What to pack for spring break in Colorado

March is typically the snowiest month of the year in Denver. The city averages 11.3 inches of snowfall during this month. So far, there has been no measurable snowfall.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

