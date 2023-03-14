Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

GOP lawmakers allow conversion therapy for LGBTQ patients

7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly voted Tuesday to continue allowing therapists and others to attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The discredited practice is known as conversion therapy, and Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have been trying to stop it from being banned.

The state’s Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work Examining Board barred conversion therapy in December. A month later, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted to temporarily suspend the ban.

Republicans brought a bill to the Assembly floor Tuesday that would prohibit the board from enacting any future conversion therapy bans.

The GOP opted not to vote on the bill out of concerns Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would veto it. The chamber instead voted 61-35 to place the bill in committee, ensuring that the rules committee’s decision to allow conversion therapy will stand until the current legislative session ends in 2024.

Conversion therapy for minors has been banned in more than a dozen Wisconsin cities. And at least 20 states and the District of Columbia have outlawed conversion therapy for minors, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a pro-LGBTQ rights think tank.

LGBTQ rights advocates have decried the scientifically discredited practice of trying to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality and traditional gender expectations as harmful, citing research suggesting the practice can increase the risk of suicide and depression.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oregon bill on abortion, gender-affirming care sparks debate
Salem, OR16 hours ago
NC bill would allow remote domestic violence testimony
Lumberton, NC44 minutes ago
Norfolk Southern supports some new regs after Ohio disaster
East Palestine, OH2 hours ago
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
Meridian, MS18 hours ago
2 arrested in Michigan charged in Kansas double homicide
Junction City, KS2 hours ago
Ex-trooper charged in case that began with missing Rolex
Barre, VT23 hours ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Idaho robbery suspect killed in Montana after hostage shot
Osburn, ID2 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story ‘BS’
Park City, UT1 hour ago
I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles
Portland, MI2 days ago
Cornell’s Diakomihalis wins 4th title; Penn State wins again
State College, PA2 days ago
Spring brings new round of rain, snow to California
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Southern California freeway
Chino Hills, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy