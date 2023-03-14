Pi Day 2023: Get deals, freebies on pizzas to celebrate 3.14

Tuesday is “Pi Day,” a day celebrating the savory, the sweet and the numbers 3, 1 and 4.

Pi Day is a combination of math and the calendar, and a few years ago, those in the food industry decided to use the numbers 3,1 and 4 (as in the numerical date of March 14) to establish a day to honor pies.

The day was chosen because it reflects the first three numbers of “pi,” or the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The first three digits of pi are 3.14.

As a result, you can look for deals on pies. Below are a few restaurants taking part in the celebration:

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupon. Prices may vary with location.)

Blaze : On Pi Day, Blaze is offering an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 when you download the Blaze App and join the restaurant’s rewards program.

Casey’s : Casey’s is offering $3.14 off any large pizza on Tuesday.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen : If you like a different kind of pie, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is offering a chicken pot pie, a side salad and a honey butter croissant on Tuesday starting at $11.

Cicis Pizza : Dine in at Cicis Pizza on Tuesday and get $3.14 off Cicis’ adult buffet, plus a kids’ combo for $3.14. If you order takeout on Pi Day, you can take $3.14 off a large one-topping pizza when you use the code PIDAY at checkout.

Marco’s Pizza : Buy any large or extra-large Marco’s Pizza on Tuesday for regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 when you order on Marco’s website or through its app. Use the code PIDAY2023.

Papa Gino’s : Get a small cheese pizza from Papa Gino’s for $3.14 when you purchase any large or extra-large pizza on Tuesday. Use the code 9220 at checkout.

Papa Johns : Papa Rewards members can get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14 after buying one at the regular menu price.

Papa Murphy’s : Buy one of Papa Murphy’s Tuesday specials online on Pi Day, and you will get a coupon code for 31.4% off your next order. The coupon is valid from March 15 through March 28.

Pieology : Life rewards members get 3.14 times the rewards points when they place an order on Pi Day.

Round Table Pizza : Members of the rewards program can visit Round Table Pizza on Pi Day and receive a personal cheese pizza for $3.14.

Sbarro : You can get free delivery on orders on Pi Day.

Schlotzskys : Rewards members can buy a Schlotzsky’s pizza and get the second one free on Pi Day when they order online, in-store or through the rewards app.

Uno Pizzeria and Grill : Dine in or takeout a thin-crust cheese or pepperoni pizza at Uno Pizzeria and Grill for $3.14 on Pi Day.