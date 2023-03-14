Open in App
Quincy, IL
Court TV

Estranged husband charged in murder of beloved Illinois nurse

By Ivy Brown,

7 days ago

By IVY BROWN Court TV

QUINCY, Ill. (Court TV) — The estranged husband of a beloved Illinois nurse and mother of three sons has been arrested and charged with her murder.

This March 13, 2023 booking photo provided by the Quincy Police Department shows Timothy W. Bliefnick, who is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. (Quincy Police Department)

Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23, according to the Quincy Police Department . Her body was reportedly discovered by a family member after she didn’t pick up her sons from school, reported WGEM .

Nearly three weeks later, authorities announced the arrest of 39-year-old Timothy W. Bliefnick on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion.

In a press conference Monday , prosecutors called Timothy Bliefnick’s alleged actions “heinous” and “premeditated.” Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State’s Attorney office, said the “horrific crime” was “an act of domestic violence.”

An obituary states , “Despite the circumstances of her death, (Rebecca) is remembered for the life she cherished – a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family.” Rebecca Bliefnick was also described as a “quintessential ‘boy mom.'”

