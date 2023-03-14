Open in App
Nutley, NJ
Nutley Entrepreneur Mary Spinelli Recognized as Role Model and Business Leader by United Way

By John Lee,

7 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - The United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) recognizes Mary Spinelli, owner of Hyssop Beauty Apothecary, for her commitment to community and the environment as part of their Women's History Month project.

"Our mission is to disrupt the cycle of poverty by convening, collaborating and investing in strategies to improve outcomes for children and families. This Women’s History Month, UWGN recognizes Mary Spinelli for serving as a role model and business leader." said Richard Greco, Chief Development Officer for United Way of Greater Newark.

Spinelli, owner and founder of Hyssop Beauty Apothecary, a sustainable, woman-owned small business uses artisan methods to make skin care products that create the smallest environmental footprint possible.

Since launching on Small Business Saturday in 2019, Hyssop has become an incubator of sustainability and philanthropy.

The product line at Hyssop is all natural, and never tested on animals. Spinelli told TAPinto Nutley, "With exception of a little bit of beeswax in some products, everything is vegan." The commitment to the environment extends to the products and packaging. In the men's line, Hyssop takes back blades from safety razors that are then returned to the manufacturer to be made into other products. Customers can return empty bottles and jars for store credit.

Spinelli enjoys serving the community and regularly holds special events to support other woman-owned businesses. Over the course of the year, Hyssop will offer products in which a portion of sales support the causes that matter to Spinelli. In the past these have included The Trevor Project and Nutley Relay for Life. Spinelli also serves as Secretary for the Nutley Chamber of Commerce, an organization dedicated to helping small business succeed.

Exclusion, chronic illness, and environmental issues all contribute to the cycle of poverty, Spinelli and Hyssop are doing their part to disrupt the cycle of poverty in the region.

In the coming months, Spinelli is expected to announce the beneficiary of this year's Pride Month project and a new effort to support an animal sanctuary.

Hyssop Beauty Apothecary LLC is at 674 Bloomfield Ave., just a few doors north of the intersection of Bloomfield Ave. and High St. “Nutley’s little natural corner” according to Spinelli is also the home of an organic dry cleaner, an organic spa, and an oxygen bar. Parking is available in front of the shop and there is a parking spot on the side of the building.

Hyssop Beauty Apothecary is a TAPinto Nutley marketing partner.

