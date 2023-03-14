Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Power outages in the Capital Region top 100K amid blizzard

By Sara Rizzo,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4SZQ_0lIJEi1F00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A major winter storm has caused tens of thousands of residents to lose power throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. Between National Grid , NYSEG , and Central Hudson , about 80,000 people across the area were without power as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iC2BV_0lIJEi1F00

By 9:45 a.m., NEWS10 Meteorologist Matt Mackie had tallied 100,000. And by 10 a.m.:

The winter storm rolled in around midnight on Tuesday and has caused bad driving conditions and downed power lines and trees across the region. According to Matt and Meteorologist Jill Szwed and Mackie , travel will range from difficult to impossible as the day goes on.

Many counties and municipalities have declared states of emergency and snow emergencies due to the storm . Check out the latest power outages in the Capital Region on the National Grid and Central Hudson outage maps:

3/14/2023: Major winter storm underway

Crews from each electric company are working to restore power to residents. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY newsLocal Albany, NY
3/19/2023: Cold & windy end to winter
Albany, NY2 days ago
Albany International Airport and TSA preparing for spring break surge
Albany, NY3 hours ago
NEWS10 wins 5 Capital Region Living ‘Bestie’ awards
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Storm debris cleanup continues in Clifton Park
Clifton Park, NY51 minutes ago
Glens Falls looks to upgrade its noise code
Glens Falls, NY21 hours ago
Road closure in Amsterdam starting at 7 a.m.
Amsterdam, NY1 day ago
WATCH: Truck fire in Delmar
Delmar, NY1 day ago
Fire breaks out in Troy parking garage
Troy, NY5 hours ago
GasBuddy: Albany prices drop after slight increase
Albany, NY1 day ago
Easter restaurant specials in the Capital Region
Albany, NY2 hours ago
The Moose Kaboose Tavern opening in Hoosick Falls
Hoosick Falls, NY1 day ago
Help volunteers clean up Kiwanis Park on April 22
Rotterdam, NY1 hour ago
5 things to know this Tuesday, March 21
Troy, NY6 hours ago
Help the Red Cross fundraise with a car wash!
Albany, NY1 hour ago
Northway welcome center to celebrate waffle day
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple fires
Canajoharie, NY1 day ago
TSA participating in three upcoming hiring fairs
Albany, NY5 hours ago
Saratoga offers free Narcan training and distribution
Corinth, NY2 hours ago
Largest Easter egg hunt in New York held in Rotterdam
Rotterdam, NY4 hours ago
12 vehicles broken into overnight in Berkshire County
Dalton, MA20 hours ago
SUNY Schenectady, Ellis Medicine create nursing pipeline program
Schenectady, NY19 hours ago
Flower and Garden Expo blooms in Capital Region
Troy, NY3 days ago
Waterford nature lovers help rescue injured eagle
Waterford, NY21 hours ago
Saratoga Springs declares snow emergency
Saratoga Springs, NY7 days ago
Smith’s of Cohoes reopening under new ownership
Cohoes, NY1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy