Power outages in the Capital Region top 100K amid blizzard
By Sara Rizzo,
7 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A major winter storm has caused tens of thousands of residents to lose power throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. Between National Grid , NYSEG , and Central Hudson , about 80,000 people across the area were without power as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Many counties and municipalities have declared states of emergency and snow emergencies due to the storm . Check out the latest power outages in the Capital Region on the National Grid and Central Hudson outage maps:
