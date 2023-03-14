Report: Browns agree to deal with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with Vikings’ defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on a free agent deal.
Tomlinson, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 325 pounds, inked a deal that will is reportedly pay him $57 million over four years, with $27.5 million guaranteed. He was originally a second-round pick of the Giants in 2017 out of Alabama. Report: Browns signing pass rusher to free agent deal
In 13 regular-season games with Minnesota, he piled up 42 combined tackles with 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss.
Over his six-year career, Tomlinson has amassed 288 combined tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
