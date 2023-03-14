Open in App
Cleveland, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Report: Browns agree to deal with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson

By Chad Krispinsky,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFG8l_0lIJEK1v00

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with Vikings’ defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on a free agent deal.

Tomlinson, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 325 pounds, inked a deal that will is reportedly pay him $57 million over four years, with $27.5 million guaranteed. He was originally a second-round pick of the Giants in 2017 out of Alabama.

Report: Browns signing pass rusher to free agent deal

In 13 regular-season games with Minnesota, he piled up 42 combined tackles with 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss.

Over his six-year career, Tomlinson has amassed 288 combined tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

