What does 'mid' mean? Here's what the internet slang term means and how to use it.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: An attendee holds a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 as well as new versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost version of the popular timepiece that will start st $249. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

From " smh " to " IMO ," there are so many slang and shorthand terms used online. Maybe you have even been scrolling through TikTok or Twitter only to come across a phrase you are unfamiliar with.

These social media terms may be quick and to the point for some, but for others they are not so easy to decipher. That's why we're here to help.

Here is a rundown of the slang term "mid."

What does 'mid' mean?

According to Urban Dictionary , the slang "mid" is used to describe something or someone as below average or low quality. It can be used as an insult or to oppose the opinion of another.

In other words, "mid" can be used as a replacement for "boring," "not good," "mediocre," "low quality," among others. The slang more so describes something that is just OK or mid-tier and is not used for things that are truly bad or awful.

What does 'OTP' mean? Breaking down the fandom term, slang

What does 'tbh' mean? Here's what the acronym means and how to use it in conversation.

How to use 'mid'

Here are some examples of how to use "mid":

"Have you watched the new season of 'YOU' on Netflix?" "I did, but it was mid."

"This sushi is pretty mid. I should've gotten the ramen."

"That band's latest release was mid. Their old album was so much better."

Just curious? We're here to help answer life's everyday questions

What does 'hmu' mean? Get to know Internet, texting acronym

What does 'ngl' mean? Make sure you're using this internet, texting acronym correctly.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What does 'mid' mean? Here's what the internet slang term means and how to use it.