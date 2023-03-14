Open in App
Prineville, OR
Central Oregonian

DEEP THOUGHTS: Crook County might have greater options than the Idaho movement

By Jason Chaney,

7 days ago

Editor’s note: The following column is not meant, in any way, to be taken seriously. I intentionally provided examples so absurd that they could only be viewed as humor … or attempted humor.

Prineville, Idaho? Apparently, it could happen.

It seems, according to recent news reports, that the Greater Idaho Movement is gaining a bit of momentum. To hear the movement’s leaders tell it, nearly a dozen Oregon counties have passed measures stating they would rather claim the Gem State than the Beaver State.

And it seems the lawmakers of the two states are entertaining the idea. Sen. Dennis Linthicum – who was Crook County’s representative in the Oregon Senate prior to redistricting – has introduced a Greater Idaho bill, and Idaho’s House of Representatives passed a resolution that doesn’t move the border … but calls for formal talks between the states’ legislatures about relocating the boundary line.

The whole idea is for the rural red counties to escape the blue state of Oregon and all of the laws and policies that fit them like skinny jeans on a hippo. Idaho, they say, is a better fit when it comes to politics, culture and economy.

It makes sense. Local leaders have bemoaned many a bill or policy proposal that works great on the other side of the mountains but really screws over rural communities like ours. So why not find a state that understands us, caters to our needs and loves our rural tendencies unconditionally? Take us, Idaho, we’re yours, right?

But I wonder if this is the right choice for Crook County – relax, I’m not suggesting we stay with Oregon, at least not as we know it. So far, Crook County is on the list of have-not-joined, and that means our options are open, folks. And I think we can do better than Prineville, Idaho.

First thought: Maybe it’s not the rural counties that need to leave. Why not kick Portland out? – send them to Washington? You know Vancouver would love it – no more of their residents crossing the Columbia to avoid sales tax, right? And you can’t tell me Washington wouldn’t benefit from a few more electoral college votes and seats in Congress, courtesy of Portland’s population infusion. We could even throw in all the Portland metro cities – Beaverton, Washington, has a nice ring to it.

I know, I know – a pipe dream. No way Portland lets the rest of us kick them out. OK, fine. How about Crook County gets picky about which state it joins. Idaho’s pretty nice -- similar culture, politics and economy, sure … but what about that sales tax? Who wants that headache? Shouldn’t we seek membership in a state without it? – and right now, there’s four options: Alaska, Delaware, Montana and New Hampshire. So what if we have no land bordering any of them – it’s not like Alaska borders any other U.S. state.

But I have to admit that I know little about those states, certainly not enough to determine if they are a better fit than our next-door neighbor to the east. So, that brings me to one last idea – one that I personally love.

Why not abandon the idea of changing states and strike out on our own. Let’s make moves to secede Crook County from Oregon and form our own state. Forget the Greater Idaho Movement and run with the Greatest Crook Movement. Think about it – all state laws would seamlessly fit with county laws. We get to pick our own governor, our entire legislature and decide what taxes to enact. What better way to embrace that pioneering, take-action spirit this county prides itself on. Thanks, Oregon but we got this.

It's not too late. No votes have been cast. We don’t have to tether Crook County to the Greater Idaho Movement. We’ve got options. And I hope our county leaders realize it and approach them with an open mind.

