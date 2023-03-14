Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

10 pie places for Pi Day: Bakeries to explore in Portland and surrounding areas

By Amanda Arden,

7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – March 14 (3/14) might be called Pi Day due to its resemblance to the number 3.14, but it’s the other type of pie that gets most people hyped to celebrate the day.

While yes, math teachers love to claim the day as an opportunity to teach students that pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, the day also serves as an excuse to indulge in a lot of pie.

Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington have no shortage of bakeries that proudly produce pie. Some, like Lauretta Jean’s in Southeast Portland, are making sure they don’t miss out on an opportunity to serve their customers on such an important day. Lauretta Jean’s is typically closed on Tuesdays but will be open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Pi Day.

Lauretta Jean’s predicts lines will be long, so now is the time for hopeful pie eaters to make a game plan if they want to snag a slice from a bakery Tuesday.

Here’s a list of 10 places to get pie in Portland and beyond.

1. Lauretta Jean’s

The beloved bakery in Southeast Portland is going big for Pi Day. In addition to opening the shop on its typical day off, Lauretta Jean’s will be offering a series of pies that aren’t typically sold on the menu. It will also sell “mystery boxes” which include three mystery pieces of pie for $14. The business said purchasing these mystery boxes should help the line move faster.

  • Located at 3402 SE Division St., Portland, OR

2. Shari’s Café and Pies

You don’t need to visit a big city to enjoy pie from Shari’s. The restaurant has dozens of locations around Oregon and Washington. Almost as plentiful as its restaurants are its pie flavors. Some popular options include the Deep Dish Washington Apple pie and the Oregon Marion Berry pie. Any of Shari’s pies can be blended with vanilla ice cream and turned into a pie shake.

3. Petunia’s Pies & Pastries

KOIN 6 News recently covered Petunia’s Pies & Pastries as the company celebrated 13 years of business. It’s proudly the first all gluten-free, all-vegan bakery in Portland. Bumble Berry Peach Pie and Sour Cherry Peach Pie are consistently on the menu, but the bakery also makes seasonal pies.

  • Located at 610 SW 12th Ave., Portland, OR

4. Pie Spot

Don’t want to share your pie? You don’t have to with Pie Spot’s famous mini pies. The bakery has locations in Portland’s Kerns Neighborhood and Montavilla Neighborhood. While the bakery does specialize in its mini pies, customers can also order full-size pies in advance.

Locations include:

  • 521 NE 24th Avenue, Portland, OR
  • 6935 NE Glisan Street, Portland, OR

5. Pacific Pie Company

Pacific Pie Company says its Pi Day pies will be available in the cafe until they sell out. For Pi Day, customers can enjoy the specialty German chocolate pie or classic menu items like whiskey apple pie, chocolate peanut butter pie or key lime pie.

  • Located at 1520 SE 7th Avenue, Portland, OR
6. Jelena’s Bake Shop

For teachers who want to celebrate Pi Day with pie, Jelena’s Bake Shop has a deal for you. The business is offering a 5% discount on all pies for teachers on March 14. Some flavors the bakery will be selling include sweet potato pie, custard pie, apple pie and pumpkin pie.

  • Located at 18560 SW Farmington Road, Aloha, OR

7. The Berry Patch Restaurant

For anyone traveling west of Portland on Highway 30, make a stop at The Berry Patch Restaurant. Patrons say the pie alone is worth the pit stop. The restaurant said it has pies to eat while dining in or to take on the go.

  • Located at 49289 US-30, Westport, OR
8. Willamette Valley Pie Company

The Willamette Valley is known for its incredible berries and Willamette Valley Pie Company grows the berries it uses in its handmade pies and cobblers. The company is based in Salem, but the frozen pies are sold in numerous stores around Oregon and Washington. Willamette Valley Pie Company has a store locator feature on its website .

  • Located at 2994 82nd Avenue NE, Salem, OR 97305

9. Larson’s Bakery

Since 1928, Larson’s Bakery has been serving Vancouver and the surrounding area. The bakery specializes in cakes and danishes but also serves a variety of pies including apple pie, cherry pie, pecan pie and lemon meringue pie.

  • Located at 13411 SE Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA

10. Forevers Bakery

This Vancouver bakery does not list what pies it sells, but its website says it has “varied” pies. On Instagram, the business has boasted about its strawberry rhubarb and triple berry petit pies.

  • Located at 6400 NE Highway 99, Vancouver, WA
