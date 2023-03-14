Open in App
Green Bay, WI
New York Jets reportedly pursuing Aaron Rodgers’ friend and top weapon from 2022

By Jason Burgos,

7 days ago

The New York Jets are reportedly closing in on a move in NFL free agency that will address a major need and only heighten the rumors of a blockbuster trade for Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers.

Even though the NFL free agent market is now open and has been very busy over the last 24 hours, the football world is still anxiously waiting to see what happens with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers . Despite leaving a darkness retreat last week, the four-time league MVP is still keeping the Packers and Jets in the dark about his plans for 2023.

Rodgers and New York Jets brass met last week and it seems likely that the future Hall-of-Famer will either be a Jet next season or retire. However, while the team waits to see if the QB wants to join Gang Green or not next season, the organization must still make moves to improve its roster for 2023. And it seems they are closing in on their first notable acquisition in NFL free agency.

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the “Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett.”

New York Jets record (2022): 7-10 last-place in AFC East

The rumor is sure to perk up ears around the league because Lazard was Aaron Rodgers’ top target in Green Bay last season and a good friend after five seasons as teammates. While Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson and Rodgers would surely make a dynamite combination if he does join the Jets, having a receiver he is familiar with on day one would go a long way in making him feel comfortable, and get the New York Jets offense off to a faster start.

While the New York Jets have the AFC offensive rookie of the year in Wilson, the team’s receiving corps is fairly weak after the former Ohio State star. That is why signing Allen Lazard — one of the top wideouts on the NFL free agent market — is still a good move for the team with, or without Aaron Rodgers.

