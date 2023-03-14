Crash causes delays on I-64 E in Nitro, West Virginia

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on I-64 eastbound Tuesday morning.
Kanawha County 911 says that a multi-vehicle accident happened just past the Nitro Exit on the overpass at around 8:45 a.m. Close
They say that drivers should be prepared for lane closures.
The Nitro Fire Department says that nobody was injured. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
