Nitro, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash causes delays on I-64 E in Nitro, West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBRbU_0lIJ7o6500

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on I-64 eastbound Tuesday morning.

Kanawha County 911 says that a multi-vehicle accident happened just past the Nitro Exit on the overpass at around 8:45 a.m.

They say that drivers should be prepared for lane closures.

The Nitro Fire Department says that nobody was injured.

