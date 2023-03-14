Open in App
Attica, IN
WANE 15

Everclear, Lit to perform at Badlands Bash in Attica

By Izzy Karpinski,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYaE9_0lIJ6jeF00

ATTICA, Ind. — ’90s alternative rock fans, you might become your own worst enemy if you miss out on an event at one of the state’s most popular off-roading venues this summer.

Everclear (“Father of Mine”) and Lit (“My Own Worst Enemy”) will perform at the first ever Badlands Bash at Badlands Offroad Park on Saturday, July 1.

Kiss includes Indianapolis in its farewell tour

It is not just a concert however. Organizers say it is a “content creator” event, meant to give fans a chance to engage with social media influencers in the off-roading community.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 17 at 8 a.m. at the Badlands Bash website . Riding passes and parking passes can also be bought with event tickets.

Lodging options are available by contacting Off the Trail Vacation Rentals & Campground.

