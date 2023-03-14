Run for Fun: Tips for running in the dark

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we address running the dark.

With the change to Daylight Saving Time this past weekend, the sun rises an hour later. That means runners and walkers who head out before work will be in the dark for longer.

Leigh and Coach Maria offer some suggestions on ways to stay safe when exercising in the dark. Runners and walkers need to bring a way to see, so they don’t fall down, and they also need ways to be visible to drivers.

Of course, everyone also needs to stay alert for dangerous people and even animals.

Be sure to listen to previous episodes for more ways to make running fun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.