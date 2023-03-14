Open in App
Dallas, TX
KRLD News Radio

1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle strikes horseback riders in southern Dallas, police say

By Baylee FridayAndrew Greenstein,

7 days ago

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving three horseback riders in southern Dallas early Tuesday morning, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Interstate 45 at about 5:30 a.m., Dallas police said.

Police said preliminary investigation found that three juveniles were riding stolen horses when a vehicle struck them. One 14-year-old rider died at the scene and the two other riders, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old were taken to a local hospital and remain in stable condition.

One of the horses died at the scene, one had to be euthanized by a veterinarian, and one was injured, but is expected to live.

Police initially said it was a hit-and-run crash, but later said the driver did stay at the scene. The driver is not expected to face charges.

The horses are owned by Lorenza Gooch, who owns ML Downs in Dallas.

"(I'm) kind of devastated at what happened and trying to recover from that," Gooch tells KRLD news.

The three horses were being trained for harness racing,

"Two of them were pacers, one was a trotter," Gooch said. "The two pacers got killed; the trotter is the one I got back."

Gooch says the horse that survived was uncoordinated at first but is doing better now, and she should be able to make a full recovery.

