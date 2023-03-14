Open in App
Athens, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Second person arrested in death of Athens 4-year-old

By Darby GoodAverie Klonowski,

7 days ago

ATHENS, Texas ( KETK ) – A second person has been arrested in the death of an Athens 4-year-old after the child’s mother was arrested for capital murder on Monday.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson Hurt is believed to have died on Sunday afternoon. His mother, Monica Figueroa was arrested after her mother, Mary Johnson, allegedly called the police and said she was afraid Figueroa had hurt her son.

“(Figueroa) confessed to killing her son. The initial investigation showed that she used an edged weapon” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Officials said Johnson was arrested for endangering a child after investigators learned that Johnson had seen Figueroa “on top of a rolled up blanket cutting it with a wooden handled knife” while Hurt could be heard from the blanket.

1 injured after Bullard area crash into pond, local teens help save woman

Figueroa had also threatened Johnson and told her to leave, according to officials, and Johnson returned to the home the next morning to find Hurt dead. Johnson called police soon after the discovery, according to officials.

Johnson was arrested, booked into the Henderson County Jail and a preset bail amount of $250,000 was set by her arrest warrant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0lIJ38Rm00

