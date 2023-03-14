Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants to sign Bobby Okereke: 4 things to know

By Dan Benton,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GS7h_0lIIwfs500

The New York Giants and linebacker Bobby Okereke agreed to terms on Monday, the league’s first day of the legal tampering period. Barring any unforeseen issues, he will officially sign his contract on Wednesday.

The addition of Okereke was the first truly big splash of Joe Schoen’s early run as general manager. It comes at a long-ignored position of need and sets the Giants’ defense up well headed into 2023.

Here are four quick things to know about Okereke.

Played college ball at Stanford

Okereke was born in Santa Ana, California to parents who had immigrated from Nigeria. He played football from an early age, throughout high school and later attended college at Stanford, where David Shaw served as his head coach.

In high school, Okereke earned the Watkins Award as the nation’s top African-American player in terms of academic and athletic excellence.

As a Stanford freshman in 2014, Okereke redshirted. From 2015 to 2018, he recorded 227 total tackles (20 for a loss), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 10.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed and one touchdown.

He was named Pac 12 Honorable Mention in 2017 and 2018.

Third round pick

Okereke was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL draft, which was a round earlier than most analysts and experts had projected.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein viewed Okereke as “undersized” and believed his NFL ceiling was a backup.

Undersized but instinctive and rangy, Okerke plays fast and is generally on the right track with his initial reads and response to play development. While he’s fairly sound from a technical standpoint, his lack of size and strength shows up in both tackling and downhill duties against blockers. He has adequate talent to drop and cover in space and his experience on special teams gives him a shot to become a quality NFL backup.

Eagle Scout

In 2013, after 12 years as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout, the Boy Scouts of America awarded Okereke the rank of Eagle Scout.

As a member of his troop, Okereke served as patrol leader instructor and librarian. He attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree in 2010 and later completed the National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) in 2012

Okereke is also a member of the Order of Arrow.

Tackling machine

In four NFL seasons, Okereke has recorded 420 tackles with 293 of those being solo. However, since being moved inside over the past two seasons, he’s recorded 283 tackles, which is a significant uptick (on average).

In 2022, Okereke was 10th in the NFL with 151 tackles and seventh with 99 solo tackles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys sign free agent OL Chuma Edoga
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
One massive piece still missing from Cowboys’ 2023 roster
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO15 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Eagles agree to deal with Bears' free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
24 former Bears players who are still free agents
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Takeaways from Colorado’s first spring practice presser: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders speak
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Christian Gonzalez lands with new team in Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 3.0
Eugene, OR1 hour ago
Colts to sign free-agent WR Isaiah McKenzie
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Broncos signing punter Riley Dixon
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Kyrie Irving explained why he had such an awkward failed jersey swap with Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Chiefs to re-sign free agent DT Derrick Nnadi
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Bengals nab one of this year's most interesting weapons in Mel Kiper's new mock
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Bengals comment on losing Perine, Hurst and Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Vikings take a shot on a surprising quarterback in Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Why free agent visitor, Ronald Jones, could be nice addition for Cowboys
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Packers get Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. in new Daniel Jeremiah mock draft
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Are Chiefs involved in trade talks for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy