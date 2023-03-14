Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Chipotle opens restaurant with drive-thru, has plans for another in Jacksonville

By Gary T. Mills, Florida Times-Union,

7 days ago
Chipotle’s newest Jacksonville-area restaurant is now open.

The restaurant – the California-based fast-casual chain’s 15th in Northeast Florida – recently opened at 5801 Beach Blvd. at Boulevard Crossing, the site of the former Kmart parking lot near University Boulevard.

There, the restaurant known for its made-to-order bowls, tacos and burritos featuring local and organic produce joins a rebuilt McDonald’s (2020), Starbucks (2021) and Wingstop (2022).

The 2,435-square-foot building seats about 40 in its dining room and another 20 in an outdoor patio dining area, according to plans submitted to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. The location is the fifth in the Jacksonville area to feature a drive-thru, dubbed the “Chipotlane.”

Another Chipotle restaurant with drive-thru in the works in Jacksonville

With that restaurant open, the chain’s next area location is expected to be at 9172 Baymeadows Road, the vacant site of a former gas station, near Hardee’s and 4 Rivers Smokehouse.

According to plans submitted to JEA in August 2022, Chipotle plans a 2,431-square-foot, 60-seat restaurant with a drive-thru and patio at the site located at the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Western Way.

After debuting in the Jacksonville market in October 2008 with restaurants in Mandarin and the St. Johns Town Center area, Chipotle has opened at least 13 restaurants here, including the following since 2019: 9761 Argyle Forest Blvd., (November 2019), 50 Riverside Ave. (May 2020), 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 2021), 463913 SR 200 in Yulee (June 2021), 1607 CR 220 in Fleming Island (July 2021) and 3860 University Blvd. W. (December 2021).

