Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Supporting women-owned businesses in DC during Women’s History Month Food Festival

By Taniya Wright,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOq09_0lIIw2j700

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Women’s History Month Food Festival is underway and will last all week. What better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than by supporting DC area women-owned businesses?

Kristal Williams of FishScale and Zena Polin of Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the week-long festival and some of the specials being offered.

More than 20 restaurants and businesses are featuring menu collaborations and specials this week. For more information: www.regardingherfooddc.org/

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Celebrating women in uniform
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Businesses in bloom across the District
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
Americus, GA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What’s the oldest city in West Virginia?
Shepherdstown, WV2 days ago
Frederick restaurant uses hi-tech robot to serve customers
Frederick, MD17 hours ago
How to prepare your garden for unpredictable weather
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Teen shot outside recreation center in Northeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Biden signs resolution overturning DC crime bill
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Two teens shot in Southeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Ramadan 2023: Everything you need to know about Islam’s holiest month
Washington, DC1 day ago
Woman’s body found in DC, police investigating death
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Town of Thurmont to implement new filtration system to clean drinking water
Thurmont, MD17 hours ago
Trump expecting to be taken into custody Tuesday
Washington, DC3 hours ago
2-car collision on Route 28 leaves person seriously injured in Rockville
Rockville, MD8 hours ago
Dog stolen from owner’s porch dropped off at pet store, reunited with family
District Heights, MD23 hours ago
Cooley named Georgetown’s men’s basketball head coach
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Woman pleads guilty to murdering 92-year-old roommate in Montgomery County
Kensington, MD18 hours ago
Man accused of trying to kidnap student at school bus stop in Montgomery County
Gaithersburg, MD3 hours ago
DC man released from prison after more than 30 years behind bars
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Frederick police investigating fatal stabbing
Frederick, MD1 day ago
Driver dies after hitting parked cars in Landover
Landover, MD1 day ago
Parents indicted in 11-month-old child’s fentanyl overdose, death
Alexandria, VA22 hours ago
Guard rails added along Route 15 after fatal tanker crash, fire
Frederick, MD16 hours ago
2 killed in house fire in St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park, MD21 hours ago
Homeowner talks about crash after person killed by officer identified
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy