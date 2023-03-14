Supporting women-owned businesses in DC during Women’s History Month Food Festival

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Women’s History Month Food Festival is underway and will last all week. What better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than by supporting DC area women-owned businesses?
Kristal Williams of FishScale and Zena Polin of Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the week-long festival and some of the specials being offered.
More than 20 restaurants and businesses are featuring menu collaborations and specials this week. For more information: www.regardingherfooddc.org/ Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
