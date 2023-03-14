Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

NFL Sources: Former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke signs with Atlanta Falcons

By Tyler Thrasher,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCIs7_0lIIqt3R00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Atlanta Falcons have acquired free agent and former Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, according to NFL sources.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL tweeted early Tuesday morning stating, “The Falcons are signing former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke… With plenty of starting experience, Atlanta adds a veteran to their QB room.”

The Commanders did not make the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season, finishing fourth in the NFC East division with a record of 8-8-1.

Heinicke split time as starting quarterback last season with veteran Carson Wentz, who was released by the Commanders earlier in the offseason.

Heinicke attended Old Dominion University from 2011 to 2014, leading the Monarchs before going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO15 hours ago
Deion Sanders delivers brutal message to team
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
VSP asking for help finding missing Roanoke man
Roanoke, VA1 hour ago
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash
Bluefield, WV4 days ago
Harrisonburg man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly assaulting state trooper
Harrisonburg, VA5 hours ago
Suffolk man killed in two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight
Suffolk, VA4 hours ago
Victim identified in deadly Richmond shooting, police still investigating
Richmond, VA5 hours ago
North Carolina men convicted of murder-for-hire of Norfolk woman
Norfolk, VA1 hour ago
Driver killed in crash on Ashland Road in Hanover identified
Montpelier, VA5 hours ago
‘It is a very dangerous intersection’: Driver killed in Hanover crash
Hanover, VA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy