All northbound 680 lanes reopened following big rig jackknife
By Miabelle Salzano,
7 days ago
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Northbound 680 near Castlewood Drive in Pleasanton was shut down due to a traffic collision Tuesday morning. A semi-truck jackknifed in the road around 4:10 a.m. creating delays, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.
As of 7 a.m., all lanes were reopened according to CHP.
Wet weather may impact Tuesday morning’s commute. Make sure to slow down and plan for extra travel time.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0