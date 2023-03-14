Bastrop man competing in construction challenge to raise awareness about the industry

Throughout the timed tournament, competitors must dig trenches, load precise amounts of dirt and maneuver equipment through obstacles.
Schiedeck has been pushing the pedals of these large machines since a very young age.
“I remember my father having me move his machines around and I’d be leaning against the seat, pushing on the pedals just to reach him,” he said.
Curtis Fisher works with Schiedeck at a construction site in Elgin. The construction manager says Schiedeck is one of the best operators he’s ever seen.
“He just makes it look effortless, so smooth and easy,” Fisher said. “You learn to take stock in what he’s doing and learn from it.”
Both men are trying to erase the stigma surrounding construction workers as uneducated individuals.
“There’s a lot more to it than just physical labor,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot of time, effort and mathematical equations that have to go into it.”
“It can be very strenuous at times but it’s very rewarding work,” Schiedeck said.
The winner of the challenge will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to anywhere in the world with a Caterpillar location. If he claims first place, Schiedeck plans to take his wife to Germany for their anniversary.
“If I was to take the title in Las Vegas, it would be an amazing achievement not only for myself but for my community and Texas,” he concluded.
