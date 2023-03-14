Brian Kilmeade Laughs At Latest Trump Attack: ‘You CANNOT Blame Mike Pence for What Happened on January 6th!’

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade openly laughed at former President Donald Trump’s attempt to claim the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters was Mike Pence’s fault.

On Tuesday, Kilmeade and his Fox & Friends colleagues discussed Trump’s campaign speech in Iowa. The ex-president attacked his various political foes, including those within the Republican Party. Kilmeade also noted Pence appeared at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner over the weekend, where he declared “history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for the events of January 6th.

Trump retaliated on Monday, blaming Pence for the riot because the former vice president refused Trump’s order for him to go beyond his constitutional authority and reject the certification of Trump’s 2020 election loss. Fox & Friends declined to note that Trump’s anger prompted his supporters to chant “Hang Mike Pence” as they broke into Congress, but Kilmeade laughed at Trump blaming Pence for what happened.

“You cannot blame Mike Pence for what happened on January 6th,” Kilmeade sniggered.

“Well, Donald Trump did yesterday,” Steve Doocy replied, leaving it at that.

Minor extra note: Trump has defended the “Hang Mike Pence” chanters, and he allegedly said that Pence “deserved” it.

