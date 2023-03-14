What you need to do to receive rental assistance from Texas' relief program

The process to apply for some much-needed help if you're struggling to pay rent or utility bills reopened on Tuesday.

The Texas Rent Relief program started taking applications at 8 a.m., but technical issues appeared to arise quickly due to the number of people trying to access the site.

"We understand some people are unable to access or start a new application or are experiencing delayed load times. Our team is working to address the issue as quickly as possible," a note on the website read.

Kristina Tirloni, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, told ABC13 the problems were not universal and that some people were able to submit their applications. She said within the first 45 minutes, they had already received around 4,000 applications. By 11:30 a.m., they had received around 10,000 applications.

If you can't access the application, it's recommended you check back throughout the day and try again using the "Apply now" button.

You can also call, but shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the customer service line had been experiencing an extremely high call volume.

By Tuesday evening, a message was posted on the site saying the issue had been resolved.

This exact program helped hundreds of thousands of Texans pay their rent and utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The state is restarting the program with $96 million, and it will probably be the last time this help is made available.

Here is what you need to do to receive assistance.

Submit your application at the Texas Rent Relief website .

Create an account and you will be asked to provide financial information.

If you need assistance, call 833-989-7368.

The money can be used for past due rent or future rent, and it can be used for past due utility bills or future utility bills. State officials say the money will help keep people in their homes.

"We are seeing evictions rise to levels they were before COVID. The economy is good. We have good employment, but there are always people that are struggling. Different industries have had layoffs," Bobby Wilkinson with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, said.

You have two weeks to get your application in, so if there continues to be issues with the website on day one, you still have time. The application closes on March 28.

Anyone able to access the application should be sure to save often.

This money is for those on unemployment, or otherwise impacted during the pandemic. If you received help in the past, you can apply again.

