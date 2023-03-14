Kandi Burruss Explains How The Drama On SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B Differs From Real Housewives Of Atlanta

SWV & Xscape , however, is the second time viewers will see Kandi reunite with her bandmates as they prepare for a massive show. And this time, there’s a bit of a twist. The divas of Xscape will perform alongside another ‘90s girl group, SWV.
The series premiered on March 5th, 2023, and the first two episodes have been intense. From body shaming to stealing accusations, the drama has undoubtedly taken off. In fact, Kandi teased some of it to E! New s .
“You’ll see all the ins and outs of what it takes to put on a performance like that together, but then also how you have two strong groups basically bumping heads,” Kandi said. “ We’re bumping heads trying to figure it out and then, throughout that, we’re also dealing with our own personal issues as a group—whether it’s family issues, whether it’s business issues where we may not be on the same page.”
The most recent episode featured the ladies of Xscape continuing their conversations around where they stand as a group. Their standing as a group lingers as Tocha Scott remains on the outs because of her ongoing beef with her sister, Tamika Scott . Kandi , Tiny Harris , and Tamika insist the ladies seek new management, while Tocha has reservations. Despite that, the cast and fans still hope to see both groups put their issues aside to deliver a fantastic show.
Kandi shared that the new series is “totally different from Housewives.” She continued, “I’ll say the music aspect—yeah there are Housewives that come up every now and then and wanna sing —but it’s nothing like having Xscape and SWV singing, okay?”
“At the end of the day, you gotta see how we all are able to still try to be professional and give the fans what they want, even though everything behind the scenes is falling apart,” the RHOA star finished.
