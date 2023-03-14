Kandi Burruss Explains How The Drama On SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B Differs From Real Housewives Of Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 02: (L-R) LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris and Tamika Scott of 'Xscape' pose backstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss knows how to chase a bag, and she’s doing exactly that in her new show: SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B . This is not Kandi’s first spin-off on the Bravo network. She produced her own Vanderpump Rules -style spin-off called Kandi & The Gang , which aired for one season before being shelved by the network . The singer has also had multiple specials , such as Kandi’s Ski Trip and Kandi’s Wedding .

SWV & Xscape , however, is the second time viewers will see Kandi reunite with her bandmates as they prepare for a massive show. And this time, there’s a bit of a twist. The divas of Xscape will perform alongside another ‘90s girl group, SWV.

The series premiered on March 5th, 2023, and the first two episodes have been intense. From body shaming to stealing accusations, the drama has undoubtedly taken off. In fact, Kandi teased some of it to E! New s .

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Gets Dropped From Xscape’s Tour As A Result Of Rape Comments

“You’ll see all the ins and outs of what it takes to put on a performance like that together, but then also how you have two strong groups basically bumping heads,” Kandi said. “ We’re bumping heads trying to figure it out and then, throughout that, we’re also dealing with our own personal issues as a group—whether it’s family issues, whether it’s business issues where we may not be on the same page.”

The most recent episode featured the ladies of Xscape continuing their conversations around where they stand as a group. Their standing as a group lingers as Tocha Scott remains on the outs because of her ongoing beef with her sister, Tamika Scott . Kandi , Tiny Harris , and Tamika insist the ladies seek new management, while Tocha has reservations. Despite that, the cast and fans still hope to see both groups put their issues aside to deliver a fantastic show.

Kandi shared that the new series is “totally different from Housewives.” She continued, “I’ll say the music aspect—yeah there are Housewives that come up every now and then and wanna sing —but it’s nothing like having Xscape and SWV singing, okay?”

“At the end of the day, you gotta see how we all are able to still try to be professional and give the fans what they want, even though everything behind the scenes is falling apart,” the RHOA star finished.

TELL US – HAVE YOU BEEN WATCHING KANDI’S NEW SHOW? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE DRAMA SO FAR?

[Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival ]

The post Kandi Burruss Explains How The Drama On SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B Differs From Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea .