Lake County, FL
KOIN 6 News

Florida 8-year-old accused of cutting another child’s throat

By Kaycee Sloan,

3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) – An 8-year-old boy accused of attacking another child at a Lake County home Saturday has been arrested.

According to WESH , the 8-year-old is accused of choking a foster child at the residence. The boy then reportedly let the child go when he said he couldn’t breathe.

The report cited an affidavit stating that the boy allegedly then grabbed a knife and swung it a the victim, cutting the child’s throat when the victim approached him.

The knife was taken away from the boy by the victim’s friend. While the 8-year-old was looking for the weapon, he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone,” according to the affidavit.

The 8-year-old then allegedly went to grab a stick to try and hit the victim, the affidavit said. However, other children standing nearby reportedly stopped the boy.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 8-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the Lake County Detention Center. Officials said the victim didn’t appear to be seriously hurt and was able to communicate with responding personnel.

WESH reported that the 8-year-old is facing several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting a law enforcement officer.

