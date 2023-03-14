Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
iHeartRadio

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $52 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG8iF_0lIIHZqU00
Photo: Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (March 15) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $52 million drawing Monday (March 13) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $63 million ($33.2 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 3-10-24-46-63

POWERBALL: 4

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after one player in Virginia won the $162.6 million Powerball drawing on March 4. One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7 , the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion four times.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $26 Million L.A. Mansion Amid Lawsuit Over Winnings
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Do You Have a $2 Bill? It Could Worth $4,500
Bossier City, LA9 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL6 days ago
Powerball ticket worth $200k hits locally
West Mifflin, PA24 days ago
Co-workers hit jackpot on scratch-off ticket during lunch break
Louisville, KY16 days ago
Woman misses $2.04B Powerball jackpot by one number, still wins $1.15M prize
Altadena, CA9 days ago
He thought he won $10 on Maryland lottery scratch ticket. Then the zeroes kept coming
Parkville, MD21 days ago
A North Carolina woman randomly won $1 million on a scratch-off during a grocery store run
Statesville, NC19 days ago
Look: Man uses lottery winnings to buy last ticket on the roll, wins $300,000
Bay City, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy