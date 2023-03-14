Building fire leaves 2 injured, 7 displaced in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON( DC News Now) — The DC Fire and EMS Department said 2 people are injured, and 7 people and a dog were displaced after a building fire in Northwest D.C. Police also said a cat died and another could not be found.

First responders said they received a call at about 12:00 AM to 4800 3rd St NW for the report of a fire. About 15 units and 70 personnel responded to the scene.

When DC Fire and EMS Department arrived at the scene, they saw a fire on both floors and rear porches of a 2-story apartment building.

First responders said they fought the fire and kept it from spreading to the adjacent attached building.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was evaluated on scene.

Officials are still working to determine the cause.

