Open in App
Osage County, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Two arrested after alleged ‘prison drop’ in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9lES_0lIIE9P800

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were taken into custody after allegedly trying to help smuggle contraband into a local correctional facility.

On March 12, deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office spotted a man dressed in all black clothing coming from the open fields around the Dick Connor Correctional Facility.

OHP: One killed in crash along I-35 in Oklahoma City

They saw him get into a gray Hyundai Santa Fe, so they initiated a traffic stop.

Investigators learned that a ‘prison drop’ had just occurred after a K9 unit was able to recover a package from the field.

“Prison Drops are usually coordinated from inside the prison with a predetermined location arranged by the dropping of a ‘map pin’ which inmates can later locate through the use of contraband phones hidden within their cells,” the Osage County Sheriff’s Office posted.

Officer, 3 employees injured during incident at OKC mental health clinic

Authorities arrested Justin Haulcomb and Ignacio Lopez on complaints of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Neighbors confused after east Tulsa neighborhood deadly shooting
Tulsa, OK22 hours ago
Inola man's invention protects trailers from thieves
Inola, OK3 days ago
Nowata County deputies arrest 2 for firearm possession, shooting with intent to kill
Houma, LA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman accused of trafficking $177,000 worth of meth
Stillwater, OK10 hours ago
Man arrested for stolen car, drug charges after FLOCK Safety Camera alerts police
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Man dies after East Tulsa shooting
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Man Dies After Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa Police find 41 grams of heroin, 12 pounds of marijuana in stolen truck
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping, Abusing Woman
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Jenks man pleads guilty after inappropriately touching a minor and burglary
Jenks, OK4 days ago
Woman dies after being shot in bed early Wednesday morning
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Suspects on the run after grocery store robbery in Stillwater
Stillwater, OK4 days ago
Funeral arrangements announced for three teens killed in Sapulpa crash
Sapulpa, OK3 days ago
Break-In At Harbor Freight Tools Investigated By Authorities
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Victim of suspicious death in Blackwell identified
Blackwell, OK4 days ago
Osage Co. Sheriff's Office Announces Another Prison Drop Bust
Hominy, OK3 days ago
Collinsville Man Arrested, Accused Of Dumping Coffee Grounds In Man's Gas Tank
Collinsville, OK2 days ago
Hospice Nurse Locates Missing Woman While Out Visiting Patients
Owasso, OK4 days ago
Family of victim in a 2021 deadly crash comes to Tulsa for defendant's sentencing
Tulsa, OK7 days ago
Broken Arrow father warns others after daughter severely burned while using nail polish remover
Broken Arrow, OK2 days ago
Tulsa police release body camera footage of officer accused of rape
Tulsa, OK7 days ago
Large Bomber Practices Over Tulsa Metro
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $2.2 million from employer
Bixby, OK2 days ago
Two Oklahoma cities ranked among worst for allergies
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Okmulgee Man Sentenced to 25-years for Second Degree Murder
Okmulgee, OK8 days ago
Local parent claims she lost her teacher's aide job while trying to fight for her son
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Bixby parent calls out superintendent over 'grandstanding' comment
Bixby, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy