One person killed in Plano crash on Highway 75

One person has died in a Plano crash that happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The fatal accident was south-bound on Highway 75 near Legacy Drive where one victim was found dead by police and paramedics.

The south-bound lanes of 75 were closed immediately and remained closed until nearly 5 a.m. for the clean-up and investigation.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

