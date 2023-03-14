Open in App
Plano, TX
KRLD News Radio

One person killed in Plano crash on Highway 75

By Curt Lewis,

7 days ago

One person has died in a Plano crash that happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The fatal accident was south-bound on Highway 75 near Legacy Drive where one victim was found dead by police and paramedics.

The south-bound lanes of 75 were closed immediately and remained closed until nearly 5 a.m. for the clean-up and investigation.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

