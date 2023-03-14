Open in App
KRLD News Radio

Man struck and killed by a car in Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis,

7 days ago

A man has died after being run over in Fort Worth Monday evening.

The unidentified victim was crossing Miller Avenue near Avenue "J" when he was struck by a car heading south on Miller about 8:30.

Reports say he was in critical condition when he was rushed to a local hospital but he died about 10 p.m.

The driver did stop as required by law and police said he was cooperating in the investigation.

