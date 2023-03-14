Wichita police officer arrested, facing DUI and related charges

An off-duty Wichita Police officer was arrested by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department near K-42 and Macarthur in Wichita Monday night. According to the Wichita Police Department, Officer Chad Spain was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and transport open container.

Spain has been employed with WPD for 23 years, and was assigned to the field services division. He will now be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.