The Grove Report

Chris Beard is Ole Miss Basketball's Statement of Intent - Locked on Ole Miss Podcast

By Steven Willis,

3 days ago



Ole Miss Rebels basketball shows how serious it is about winning. John Macon Gillespie of the The Grove Report stops by to talk about the hire.

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how the hire of Chris Beard by Ole Miss Basketball is a statement of intent by Keith Carter for the Rebels to be not just competitive, but actually good in men's college basketball.

We talk about the Texas Longhorns, UALR Trojans and Texas Tech Red Raiders and what the first year for Beard at each school looked like.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about the quarterback competition starting with spring practice in about a week between Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard and talked about the keys for each to be successful. Dart, the USC Trojans transfer, must get better at using all portions of the field in Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr's offense. Spencer Sanders, the Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer, has to get healthy, and Walker Howard, the LSU Tigers transfer, has to show his immense talent.

In our final segment of the day, John Macon Gillespie from The Grove Report stops by to talk Chris Beard, the coaching search and a "Big Ten baseball title".

