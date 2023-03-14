Open in App
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

NCAAM Tournament: An inside look at Kansas, K-state, Mizzou’s opponents

By Jared Bush,

3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA Tournament is set to begin this week and with Kansas, Kansas State and Mizzou all making the big dance, Kansas City hoops fans are in for a treat.

With the tournament bracket set, let’s take at each team’s opponent and how they match up.

Kansas City Chiefs to sign offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor: report

7. Mizzou vs. 10. Utah State, 12:40 p.m. Thursday, TNT, Sacramento, Calif.

Mizzou enters the tournament playing solid basketball, winning five of their last six. Head coach Dennis Gates has done an excellent job in his first season at the program, leading them to fourth in the SEC.

Senior Guards Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge have been key to the Tigers’ success.

Brown leads the Tigers in points (15.8 ppg) and rebounds (6.3 rpg), while also collecting a First-Team All-Sec nod. Hodge is second on the team in scoring (14.8 ppg) and third in the nation in steals (2.6 spg).

In fact, Mizzou is second in the country steals per game with 10.3. That has also contributed to them being 22nd in the country in fast break points.

They do have a tough test ahead of them though with Utah State. The Aggies were second in the Mountain West during the regular season.

Kansas, Kansas State, Mizzou women receive WNIT bid

Junior guard Steven Ashworth leads the Aggies in points(16.3 ppg), assists (4.5 apg) and steals (1.2 spg). He also is fifth in the country in three-point percentage at 45%.

The Aggies have five players averaging double double figures and were second in the Mountain West in scoring offense.

This game should be very exciting and will come down to the Tigers’ ability to defend the perimeter.

Click here for more Local Sports News | KSNT.com

1. Kansas vs. Howard , 1 p.m. Thursday, TBS, Des Moines, Iowa

The Kansas Jayhawks are in a familiar spot as the one seed for the 16th time in tournament history as they prepare to defend their title.

They were led by senior forward Jalen Wilson , who won Big 12 Player of the Year and led the conference in scoring and rebounding.

The Jayhawks are in their 33rd straight NCAA Tournament, which is an NCAA record.

Kansas will also look to get one of their best defenders in Kevin McCullar back as he missed the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship to due back spasms and head coach Bill Sel f is expected to return after dealing with health issues.

Junior guard Dajaun Harris has been huge to Kansas’s success, winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He also was ninth in the nation in assists with 6.2 assists.

When he is playing well, Kansas can beat anybody.

They are set to face the MEAC regular season and conference tournament champion Howard Bison.

The Bison come into the tournament having won five in a row. They are led by sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins who leads them in scoring (13.0 ppg), assists (5.9 apg) and steals (1.7 spg).

Howard also shoots the ball very well, they’re top 20 in the country in three-point field goal percentage at 38%.

A 16 seed has only beaten a one seed once and if the Jayhawks play up to their capabilities, they should have no problem advancing to the next round.

3. Kansas State vs. 14. Montana State, 8:40 p.m. Friday, Greensboro, N.C.

Kansas State has been pioneered by their two-headed monster of Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowles. Both were First-Team All-Big 12 selections and top five in the conference in scoring.

Johnson led the team in scoring (17.7 ppg) and rebounding (7.0 rpg). Nowles was third in the nation in assists (7.6) and and ninth in steals (2.4). He also averaged 16.8 points per game.

K-State was originally picked to finish last in the Big 12 and has performed well beyond expectations under head coach Jerome Tang. In his first season with the Wildcats, Tang won Big 12 Coach of the Year.

They will go up against Montana State, who was second in the Big Sky and won the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Junior Guard RaeQuan Battle leads the Bobcats in scoring, at 17.4 points per game. Senior forward Jubrile Berlo has also been solid for Montana State averaging 13 points and leading the team in rebounds with 6.1.

Junior guard Darius Brown II is Montana State’s floor general and leads them in assists (4.5 apg) and led the conference in steals (2.0 spg). The Bobcats also led the Big Sky in scoring defense.

Why Kansas won’t potentially play in Kansas City in the Sweet Sixteen

But at their best, K-State can compete with anybody, as they finished third in the toughest conference in college basketball. They should come out with the win.

They are battle-tested and have the ability to make a run in the tournament.

