Guilderland, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Crossgates Mall closed on Tuesday

By Michael Mahar,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKhOW_0lIIC1Ya00

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Crossgates Mall in Guilderland will be closed on Tuesday due to the severe winter storm. However, various anchor stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues may still be open, and customers are urged to call ahead to confirm their exact hours of operation for the day.

With power outages in the area, people are welcome to come in and get out of the cold if needed. The center will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

