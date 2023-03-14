Off the Beaten Path: The Tailored Tea

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — You’ll find a charming tea cafe house serving up sweet treats and savory scones located near Albany International Airport. Housed inside a historic farmhouse, you’ll find The Tailored Tea.
If you want to make it a tea party of your dreams, a trunk filled with hats for girls and boys of all ages will allow you to dress up for the occasion. Owner and Chef Jared Bafaro recommends making a reservation because, as he says, time flies by when you’re with friends. Off the Beaten Path: Chocolate is Self-Care
The Tailored Tea is located at 1010 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham. For details about this week's scone flavors , visit their website or call them at 518-608-5137.
