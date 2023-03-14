Open in App
Latham, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Tailored Tea

By Cassie Hudson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZewU_0lIIAfVr00

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — You’ll find a charming tea cafe house serving up sweet treats and savory scones located near Albany International Airport. Housed inside a historic farmhouse, you’ll find The Tailored Tea.

If you want to make it a tea party of your dreams, a trunk filled with hats for girls and boys of all ages will allow you to dress up for the occasion. Owner and Chef Jared Bafaro recommends making a reservation because, as he says, time flies by when you’re with friends.

Off the Beaten Path: Chocolate is Self-Care

The Tailored Tea is located at 1010 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham. For details about this week’s scone flavors , visit their website or call them at 518-608-5137.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Latham, NY newsLocal Latham, NY
Colonie Restaurant Week returns March 20
Colonie, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iconic Ice Cream Parlor With Cones It’d Take 2 to Eat Opens in Upstate NY
Lake George, NY9 hours ago
Flour Child baking boldly in downtown Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY6 hours ago
Scotia pizzeria reopening dining room after 3 years
Scotia, NY1 day ago
Easter bunny coming back to the Aviation Mall
Queensbury, NY9 hours ago
Albany Vintage Shop Won’t Ruffle Your Feathers
Albany, NY2 days ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are you a hoarder if you keep old cassette tapes and HS trophies?
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Bands wanted for upcoming Gloversville events
Gloversville, NY14 hours ago
Meet the young Irish dancers competing internationally
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Bread baker, 24, on the rise with his sourdough
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
NYS Writers Institute presents 3rd Albany Film Festival
Albany, NY5 hours ago
Metaphysical, curiosities shop opening in Crossgates
Guilderland, NY1 day ago
Pittsfield eatery reopens with new owner, new name
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
New Pakistani-Indian restaurant opens in Schenectady
Schenectady, NY3 days ago
An Annual Tradition in Lake George You Won’t Want to Miss!
Lake George, NY1 day ago
Nearcare closing its doors in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Tickets on sale for Lake George adult charity prom
Lake George, NY1 day ago
Former “Cash Cab,” host Ben Bailey coming to Cohoes
Cohoes, NY1 day ago
Bennington Museum reopening in April
Bennington, VT12 hours ago
STRIDE hosts annual adaptive ski race at Jiminy Peak
Hancock, MA1 day ago
Adirondack Thunder hosting ‘stick it to cancer’ weekend
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
‘The Voice’ winner to perform in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Entries due soon for Capital Region poetry slam
Rensselaer, NY15 hours ago
Best restaurants in Valatie/Kinderhook, according to Yelp
Kinderhook, NY3 days ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 17-19
Albany, NY1 day ago
Matchbox Twenty adds special guest Ben Rector to SPAC concert
Cohoes, NY10 hours ago
Atomic Wings in Guilderland offering freebies to celebrate grand reopening
Guilderland, NY3 days ago
Capital Region concert roundup: March 17-23
Albany, NY7 hours ago
New date announced for Springsteen’s Albany concert
Albany, NY8 hours ago
Mayor Rossi set to shave his head for St. Baldrick’s
Ballston Spa, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy