Off the Beaten Path: The Tailored Tea

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — You’ll find a charming tea cafe house serving up sweet treats and savory scones located near Albany International Airport. Housed inside a historic farmhouse, you’ll find The Tailored Tea.

If you want to make it a tea party of your dreams, a trunk filled with hats for girls and boys of all ages will allow you to dress up for the occasion. Owner and Chef Jared Bafaro recommends making a reservation because, as he says, time flies by when you’re with friends.

The Tailored Tea is located at 1010 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham. For details about this week’s scone flavors , visit their website or call them at 518-608-5137.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.