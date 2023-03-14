TUGSA ends strike, ratifies new contract with Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Chants from Temple University's Graduate Students' Association were heard across the university's campus Tuesday, as they celebrated ratifying agreement 344-8 with the school on Monday.

The union said it had reached a tentative agreement with Temple on Friday, after rejecting another one last month.

The union voted 344 to eight to approve the deal. The contract takes place immediately and stays in effect until 2026.

In a statement, Temple's President Jason Wingard said the agreement acknowledges both the union's priorities and the university’s respect for the students and the work they do.

TUGSA members were fighting for a contract agreement that included a living wage, affordable dependent care, better leave policies and improved working conditions.

Bethany Kosmicki, a member of the union’s contract negotiations team, says they won personal coverage for independent healthcare, which will benefit members who have spouses and children, and wage increases starting around 20%.

"The financial burden of having them on their plans is greatly reduced now that we have this added benefit," she said.

She explained they increased the number of days of parental leave and added some international travel days for bereavement purposes.

"We represent a few hundred international grads. We got some provisions for things like workload and grievance procedures and these are things that are going to strengthen our contract and make enforcing that contract a lot more effective for us.”

The group had been on strike since late January — the first time in the union’s history.

Shortly after, members claimed the university revoked benefits like health insurance and tuition aid. At the time, a Temple spokesperson pointed to Pennsylvania law, stating that TUGSA members who choose not to work and are on strike were no longer entitled to compensation and work-related benefits.

TUGSA members were on strike for 42 days.