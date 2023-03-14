Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Man stabbed inside South Side convenience store, police say

By Bernie Tafoya,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwyYD_0lIIAKAi00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in a convenience store on the South Side Monday.

Police said a 24-year-old man and another person were arguing inside a convenience store in the 300 block of East 75th Street when the other person pulled out a knife and stabbed the 24-year-old in the neck.

The incident happened at about 4:30 in the afternoon. It’s unclear what the argument was about.

Police said the injured man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area One Detectives are conducting the investigation.

