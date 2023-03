Photo: Getty Images North America

This Thursday, March 16, the NCAA Basketball tournament starts, and everyone on the show put a team into a hat and put $20 in to make a bet.

Altogether, it will be a $240 bet. Bobby Bones picked one of the teams from a hat that the whole show has to bet on. These are the teams everyone on the show put in:

Bobby - Arkansas

- Arkansas Raymundo – Purdue

– Purdue Morgan – Kansas State

– Kansas State Eddie – Alabama

– Alabama Amy – Texas A&M

– Texas A&M Mike – Texas

– Texas Lunchbox – Kansas

– Kansas Scuba Steve – Memphis

– Memphis Abby – Kansas

– Kansas Kevin – UCLA

– UCLA Lauren – Penn State

– Penn State Pitts – Kansas

The first school Bones picked that we’re not betting on is Texas. The second was Texas A&M and the third was Penn State. The team that was picked that the whole show is betting on is: UCLA. The odds if we bet $240 on UCLA we will win $3,120. Split by the 12 members of the show everyone would get $260.

Photo: Getty Images