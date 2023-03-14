Lunchbox Mad At Girl Scouts Over Less Cookies

Lunchbox bought Girl Scout cookies last week and is mad that the cookies are smaller and there aren’t as many as there used to be in the box. He remembers them being much bigger and the box having a lot more cookies. He said when goes through a box so fast now because of how small they are. Amy suggested there might be less in the box which is making him think the cookies are smaller, but they are still the same size.

Lunchbox thinks he is getting ripped off by the Girl Scouts over cookies now and is very upset about it.