Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Five North Jersey counties under state of emergency

By Natalie Duddridge,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZHHD_0lIIA48L00

Five NJ counties under state of emergency 02:25

POMPTON PLAINS, N.J. -- Five New Jersey counties are under a state of emergency Tuesday as the nor'easter threatens the cause poor driving conditions, power outages and coastal flooding.

Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Warren, and Bergen Counties are expected to bear the brunt of the winter storm. The northern counties could wind up with several inches of snow.

Gov. Murphy update on nor'easter state of emergency 02:30

"If you don't have to be out there this morning, and you don't need to be, I would say don't," said State Police Col. Patrick Callahan. "The conditions I think are going to deteriorate through the morning commute. So just, really, hope to create a heightened sense of caution out there."

Commercial vehicle restrictions were put in place on interstate highways starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Highways could be shut down, if necessary.

NJ State Police: Driving conditions will worsen by morning commute 01:49

The storm's strong winds could last into Wednesday, contributing to power outage concerns.

Click here for the latest forecast

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Overdoses at N.J. mall shine light on fentanyl crisis
Hackensack, NJ3 hours ago
Crash Closes Route 130 In Central Jersey
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
Nor’easter brings several inches of snow to parts of northern New Jersey
West Milford, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 workers OD on fentanyl in NJ shopping mall parking garage
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
10 most expensive homes sold in Sussex County, March 6-13
Sparta Township, NJ16 hours ago
NJ prices at the supermarket, car lot continue to rise
Middlesex, NJ2 days ago
Lawmakers in N.J. and N.Y. team up to take on congestion pricing
New York City, NY2 days ago
$1.87M Verdict for Woman Injured at Cranbury Inn
Cranbury Township, NJ8 hours ago
Double-Dipper Voted In Both NJ, FL For 2020 Election, Police Say
Ocala, FL1 day ago
Coming Soon! FOUR Raising Cane’s Are Coming to NJ in 2023 – Here’s Where
Burlington, NJ3 days ago
Chick-fil-A gets approval to build new N.J. location
East Brunswick, NJ16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy