Open in App
Churchville, VA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Leader

Churchville man shoots himself after domestic incidents

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKdLu_0lII7X2Z00

DEERFIELD — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a Churchville man allegedly threatened his wife with a gun Sunday afternoon and later opened fire on a vehicle with two people inside, according to a press release.

He was eventually caught, but not before shooting himself.

At about 3:45 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call concerning a man — 57-year-old Oather C. Puffenbarger Jr. — who reportedly entered his estranged wife's residence in Deerfield while armed with a handgun. The woman managed to escape, the sheriff's office said, and called 911.

Puffenbarger allegedly stole the keys to his wife's blue 2011 Honda Pilot and fled. Authorities then obtained several warrants for his arrest.

As deputies remained in the Deerfield area, a second report was received about gunshots being fired in the 3600 block of Hite Hollow Road, where Puffenbarger reportedly confronted two family members. In that incident, the sheriff's office said he blocked a vehicle with his and ordered the driver out at gunpoint before immediately firing into their vehicle.

Two men in the vehicle got out and returned gunfire, the release said.

Puffenbarger was on the run until Monday afternoon, when he was caught in Grant County, West Virginia. During a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said Puffenbarger shot himself. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Puffenbarger is charged with two counts of maliciously shooting into a vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He's also facing single counts of brandishing a firearm, breaking and entering, and grand larceny. An emergency protective order was obtained for Puffenbarger’s estranged wife.

Court records show that Puffenbarger faced criminal charges in 2019 in an unrelated incident involving an ex-wife. The couple was separated at the time. He was accused of pulling a gun and cocking it near a child's ear, and reportedly threatened to kill himself because of a pending divorce.

The woman and the child fled their home before a gunshot rang out, court records show. The woman went back inside the residence, where she thought Puffenbarger had killed himself after finding him in a hunched position on a chair. However, the bullet struck a window in the back of the home. Puffenbarger was convicted on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and obstruction of justice, court records show.

The couple divorced in 2020.

Jurors who skip trials in Augusta County could face jail time

Staunton School Board approves budget. Now it goes to city council.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Churchville man shoots himself after domestic incidents

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
ACSO: Suspect Attempts Suicide After Allegedly Threatening Wife, Firing at Family
Deerfield, VA3 days ago
A tri-state manhunt ends in West Virginia
Deerfield, VA1 day ago
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for violating probation
Lynchburg, VA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arson suspect apprehended by Greene County Sheriff’s Office personnel
Stanardsville, VA1 day ago
Officers find person of interest in Charlottesville case at Albemarle County home
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Lynchburg mother charged with child neglect after young boy found wandering on Park Avenue
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Albemarle County Police Department makes arrest
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Toms Brook mans sentencing delayed
Toms Brook, VA1 day ago
Another Alleged Assault by Augusta County Sheriff's Deputies Raises Alarming Concerns Over Pattern of Violence
Stuarts Draft, VA3 days ago
Woman reported missing in Augusta County found safe
Verona, VA1 day ago
Police searching for missing Charlottesville teen
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Waynesboro business owner shares his side of story after embezzlement charges
Waynesboro, VA5 hours ago
Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
Waynesboro, VA2 days ago
Two injured after crash at intersection of 8th Street and Wise Street in Lynchburg: LPD
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Police ask for help finding missing teen
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Elkton home damaged by fire
Elkton, VA1 day ago
SEE IT: Crash cleared after car ends up on median on Route 29 Business
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Apartment fire in Stanley causes severe damage
Stanley, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy