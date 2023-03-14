Churchville man shoots himself after domestic incidents

DEERFIELD — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a Churchville man allegedly threatened his wife with a gun Sunday afternoon and later opened fire on a vehicle with two people inside, according to a press release.

He was eventually caught, but not before shooting himself.

At about 3:45 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call concerning a man — 57-year-old Oather C. Puffenbarger Jr. — who reportedly entered his estranged wife's residence in Deerfield while armed with a handgun. The woman managed to escape, the sheriff's office said, and called 911.

Puffenbarger allegedly stole the keys to his wife's blue 2011 Honda Pilot and fled. Authorities then obtained several warrants for his arrest.

As deputies remained in the Deerfield area, a second report was received about gunshots being fired in the 3600 block of Hite Hollow Road, where Puffenbarger reportedly confronted two family members. In that incident, the sheriff's office said he blocked a vehicle with his and ordered the driver out at gunpoint before immediately firing into their vehicle.

Two men in the vehicle got out and returned gunfire, the release said.

Puffenbarger was on the run until Monday afternoon, when he was caught in Grant County, West Virginia. During a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said Puffenbarger shot himself. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Puffenbarger is charged with two counts of maliciously shooting into a vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He's also facing single counts of brandishing a firearm, breaking and entering, and grand larceny. An emergency protective order was obtained for Puffenbarger’s estranged wife.

Court records show that Puffenbarger faced criminal charges in 2019 in an unrelated incident involving an ex-wife. The couple was separated at the time. He was accused of pulling a gun and cocking it near a child's ear, and reportedly threatened to kill himself because of a pending divorce.

The woman and the child fled their home before a gunshot rang out, court records show. The woman went back inside the residence, where she thought Puffenbarger had killed himself after finding him in a hunched position on a chair. However, the bullet struck a window in the back of the home. Puffenbarger was convicted on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and obstruction of justice, court records show.

The couple divorced in 2020.

