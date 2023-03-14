South Euclid PD: Anti-theft software available for Kia, Hyundai drivers

*Attached video: CLE council pushed lawsuit for Hyundai, Kia thefts

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The South Euclid Police Department is giving away anti-theft software for residents who drive a Hyundai or Kia.

The anti-theft software will be available through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., according to the department’s Facebook page .

Models include:

• 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantra

• 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonata

• 2020-2021 Hyundai Venue

• 2011-2021 Kia Sorento

• 2011-2021 Kia Soul

The Hyundai website says, “In response to increasing thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, we are introducing a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected customers.”

Residents who want the software for their vehicles will have to show proof of ownership, the Facebook post says.

