South Euclid, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

South Euclid PD: Anti-theft software available for Kia, Hyundai drivers

By Celeste Houmard,

3 days ago

*Attached video: CLE council pushed lawsuit for Hyundai, Kia thefts

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The South Euclid Police Department is giving away anti-theft software for residents who drive a Hyundai or Kia.

The anti-theft software will be available through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., according to the department’s Facebook page .

Brunswick teen convicted of murdering girlfriend

Models include:
• 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantra
• 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonata
• 2020-2021 Hyundai Venue
• 2011-2021 Kia Sorento
• 2011-2021 Kia Soul

The Hyundai website says, “In response to increasing thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, we are introducing a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected customers.”

Residents who want the software for their vehicles will have to show proof of ownership, the Facebook post says.

