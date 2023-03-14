Open in App
Westerville, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville schools superintendent resigns for new education job

By Orri Benatar,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oodd7_0lII6Ri000

WESTERVILLE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Families of Westerville City Schools received a letter Tuesday morning that the school’s superintendent is resigning.

According to the message, Dr. John Kellogg will be resigning as the superintendent at the end of the current academic year in June. His resignation was approved by the district’s board of education Monday night so he can accept a new job.

What pay equity ordinance will mean for Columbus job-seekers

Kellogg’s new job will be as the superintendent in residence with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Columbus State Community College, which he will begin shortly after Westerville’s school year comes to a close, per a spokesperson with Columbus State.

He has held a variety of education positions in central Ohio including principal of Grove City high school and Bexley high school. The next steps for the board to find a new superintendent have not been shared at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Groveport Madison OKs school safety improvements
Groveport, OH2 days ago
Big Walnut schools may have to turn over student directory to anonymous requester
Sunbury, OH5 hours ago
Columbus City Schools Remembers Dr. Larry Mixon, Sr.
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emergency medicine residency applications remain lower than normal
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State student dies while university is on spring break
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus construction company owner named Ohio’s Small Business Person of the Year
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Columbus' largest hotel ready for March Madness
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus loses challenge to Latitude Five25 owner’s bankruptcy filing
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
March Madness comes with Columbus traffic jam alerts
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Evictions climb in Franklin County
Columbus, OH1 day ago
On Development: Bye-bye farmland
Granville, OH1 day ago
What housing policies will Columbus City Council consider in 2023?
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Cut-down trees hit new Ohio Dunkin' with $8,000 fine
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Drone pilots plead guilty to illegal Ohio stadium flights, but one sees case dropped
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Homeowners press waterproofing company to fix shoddy work, mold problems
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Transportation issues hitting South-Western City Schools
Grove City, OH3 days ago
Billy Wagner trial may be delayed until 2024
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Could passenger trains come back to central Ohio?
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ex-basketball star from Ohio making new memories in the NCAA tournament
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Mild winter leads to millions in savings for Ohio
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Ohio pizza shop says hanging 'Now hiring non-stupid people' sign served its purpose
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio brewpub owner says city told him to dump dumpsters
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Ohio bagel chain opening its first Columbus store
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Three Columbus police officers charged with OVI
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Hilliard parents debate banning book from school libraries
Hilliard, OH3 days ago
Central Ohio law enforcement roll out St. Patrick’s Day safety measures
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, March 14
Columbus, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy