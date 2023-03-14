Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
92Q

‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall

By Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4tDP_0lII4rOM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxHYC_0lII4rOM00

Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty

It’s time to heal your inner child because “The Greatest Show on Earth” is returning to Baltimore this fall.

For the first time in five years, The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus are returning!

The show will be held at the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena beginning Friday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 with two shows on each day.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Friday’s first show will begin at 1 p.m. with a 5 p.m. show to follow. The shows on Saturday and Sunday are set to begin at noon and 4 p.m.

Additionally, members of the circus’s email list received exclusive presale codes to use for tickets beginning March 13.

General sale begins next Tuesday at 10 am.

Although animal performers won’t be included anymore, the circus has been teasing new things to look forward to such as new performances, stunts and even comedy.

For more information, click here!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return This Summer

Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time

Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet

The post ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall appeared first on 92 Q .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME GIVES US MORE TIME TO PLAY
Randallstown, MD23 hours ago
Learn, Sparkle, Taste with Maryland Wines
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Maryland man wins lottery for the 4th time | Get Uplifted
Columbia, MD3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbia Man Triples His Fun with $150,000 in Pick 5 Prizes
Columbia, MD1 day ago
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Prison Rights Activist Dies. Mrs. McCullough was 93.
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
D.C. native is first renowned Black female impressionist in the country
Washington, DC1 day ago
Baltimore Weekend Events: To Kill A Mockingbird, St. Patty’s Drag Show, Afro-Futurist Exhibit, and more.
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus stopping in Baltimore this year
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Maryland Parents Shoot Rap Music Video For Son After He Made Honor Roll
Rosedale, MD2 days ago
Building collapse in west Baltimore Tuesday evening
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Detectives called to car fire in northeast Baltimore
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Rally for free meals for all in Maryland schools
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
36-Year-Old Man Shot in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Maryland Parents Reward Son Making Honor Roll With Music Video Shoot: ‘Let’s Try Positive Reinforcement’
Rosedale, MD1 day ago
Remarkable Women | Maryland woman uses sewing classes, more to mentor young people
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Building collapses in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood Tuesday, firefighters say
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Original Port of Baltimore Cranes Getting Shipped Out on Thursday
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Target to close two DC area stores this May
Washington, DC2 days ago
CASH Campaign of Maryland to host 16th Money Power Day, the region’s largest, free financial education event
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Two recent fires blamed on lithium-ion batteries
Towson, MD11 hours ago
David Bramble outlines two-step strategy for redeveloping Harborplace, including short-term tenants during ‘interim’ phase
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
New shoes on their feet put smiles on their faces
Essex, MD3 days ago
Baltimore City Youth Works looking for applicants
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
Man Shot Multiple Times Dead In Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Tow truck driver shot on the job in Northwest Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Thursday morning Baltimore shootings
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Man Found Shot Last Night In D.C.
Washington, DC3 days ago
Achievement Academy High School student shot and killed at Baltimore gas station
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Maryland’s first African American woman commissioned as U.S. Air Force Officer
Baltimore, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy