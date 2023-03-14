First Republic, regional bank stocks rebound despite Moody’s downgrades

Moody’s, which gauges credit ratings and provides risk assessment to investors in the capital markets, said late Monday that First Republic was vulnerable to large, rapid withdrawals of cash due to its overreliance on depositors whose accounts exceed the $250,000 federal insurance threshold.
“If it were to face higher-than-anticipated deposit outflows and liquidity backstops proved insufficient, the bank could need to sell assets, thus crystalizing unrealized losses,” the risk management firm said of First Republic.
Investors on Wall Street appear ready to shrug off the Moody’s warning after watching the stocks get hammered badly on Monday.
First Republic shares were up by some 20% in pre-market trading on Tuesday while PacWest stock surged by almost 30%. KeyCorp was up 15% in pre-opening bell activity while Zions Bancorp saw a 10% jump early Tuesday morning.
Moody’s had downgraded Silicon Valley Bank’s credit more than a week before the tech-centric lender imploded.
On Monday, Moody’s disclosed its possible downgrades just hours after blue-chip stocks in the banking sector saw double-digit losses in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as well as Signature Bank.
First Republic, the San Francisco-based lender with more than $271 billion in assets under management, saw its stock price tank by a record 62% on Monday.
That was despite First Republic disclosing on Sunday that it secured additional financing from JPMorgan Chase, giving it access to some $70 billion in funds.
In a statement, First Republic said additional borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve as well as that from JPMorgan had boosted the amount of liquidity it had available.
“First Republic’s capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks,” the bank said in a statement.
“First Republic continues to fund loans, process transactions and fully serve the needs of clients by delivering exceptional service.”
